SIOUX FALLS -- The communications company Midco has been named the best internet service provider in the western United States by J.D. Power.

According to a release, Midco earned the J.D. Power 2021 Residential Internet Service Satisfaction Study for the organization's west region. That region includes all states west of Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Locally, Midco provides internet services to homes in the Bemidji area.

J.D. Power based the award on responses from more than 27,000 customers who have wireline internet services. The study was conducted from October 2020-July 2021.

Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., Midco has a fiber network serving 460,000 homes and businesses in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"At Midco, we're not one to idle or accept complacency," Midco President and CEO Pat McAdaragh said. "This award from J.D. Power is a testament to that. At the heart of Midco is a team of people committed to getting better, for our customers and our communities. I'm so proud of the Midco team and I salute them for this outstanding achievement."

In the release, Midco noted three initiatives that have improved services for customers. They included:

The Fiber Forward program, described by Midco as an expansive investment in its network to bring 10-gigabyte speeds to its service region.

An effort to partner with U.S. and international cable providers to deliver the 10-gigabyte platform.

The Midco Rural Internet program, which uses fixed wireless technology to help customers stay connected.

"Over my 15 years, I've installed internet in hundreds of homes," said Jim Edinger, Midco field technician. "The pandemic has made reliable, high-speed internet more important than ever before. Our customers depend on us for working from home, learning online and connecting with their loved ones. I take that responsibility very seriously."

J.D. Power is a Michigan-based data analytics and consumer intelligence company.