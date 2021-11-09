BEMIDJI -- Red Lake, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has acquired KC’s Best Wild Rice of Bemidji as its first business operation located outside of the Red Lake Nation.

Red Lake, Inc. is the economic development corporation of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. KC’s Best offers a variety of premium northern Minnesota and Canadian wild rice products and sells both online and direct to grocery stores, restaurants and gift shops.

“Red Lake, Incorporated was founded 10 years ago to be the force of economic change for Red Lake," Charles Dolson, chief executive officer of Red Lake, Inc. said in a release. "Kent Bahr founded KC’s Best in 1994 with the goal of providing the best products, at the best prices, with the best service. That he chose us to carry on the tradition of the company he so carefully built over the years is a testament to how far we’ve come. It is truly an honor. We intend to build upon his legacy of quality and service for decades to come.”

According to the release, the transition of ownership from the Bahr family to Red Lake, Inc. will be seamless with day-to-day operations continuing as normal.

Red Lake, Inc. operates six other businesses, all located in the Red Lake Nation, including Red Lake Nation Foods, Red Lake Nation Fisheries, Red Lake Nation Propane, Red Lake Builders, Red Lake Trading Post and Ponemah Market.

KC’s Best Wild Rice offers Minnesota cultivated long grain wild rice, instant wild rice, canned premium cooked wild rice, soup grade wild rice and “wood parched” wild rice. They also offer hand-harvested wild rice in traditional light to medium finish, working with the Ojibwe people in the region, as well as 100% Canadian lake airboat harvested natural wild rice.

“Kent Bahr started this company as a way for youth church and sports programs to fundraise by selling a quality product at a fair price," Dolson said. "Through his passion and dedication, KC’s Best continued to grow into the successful company it is today. Kent is well-respected in both our community and this industry.

"Red Lake, Inc. has worked hard to create sustainable, successful businesses to provide economic stability and job opportunities for our people, and we are proud to add KC’s Best to our family of companies.”