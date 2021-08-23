"The certification program was created by Kubota’s senior leadership team in conjunction with its National Dealer Advisory Board to recognize dealers around the country that are providing customers with the ultimate Kubota experience from top quality equipment, to sales and financing, customer satisfaction and best in class service," a release said.

There are two certification levels within the program, Premier and Elite, with Elite being the highest award level. In order to be recognized with a Kubota Elite Award of Excellence, a dealership must meet several requirements within five categories: customer experience, financial operations, sales and marketing, building brand value and service.

“Whether it is landscapers, contractors or large property owners, today’s customers expect equipment dealers to be top-notch, full-service partners. Kubota’s Award of Excellence program recognizes dealers that are already there, meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations,” said Todd Stucke, senior vice president, sales marketing and product support for Kubota. “Simply put, they are our very best, and they’ve set the bar high. For that, we thank and applaud them.”