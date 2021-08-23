BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is providing more than $150,000 to local organizations with youth workforce programs.

According to a release, DEED has awarded $3.8 million to 40 organizations across the state providing workforce development and training opportunities to young people. Metro area organizations are receiving 76% of the funds while those in Greater Minnesota are getting 22%. The remaining 2% is going to organizations serving both.

The programs selected are designed to support people of color, those with disabilities and economically disadvantaged individuals with good-paying jobs in high-growth industries. The two local entities receiving funds include:

Evergreen Youth and Family Services, receiving $73,436. Evergreen's program will work closely with the YouthBuild program, which gives young people in the community an opportunity to construct new homes in the community.

Greater Bemidji Economic Development, receiving $80,000. Greater Bemidji has a program where participants are offered an individual employment plan, including options to learn about work readiness, careers in high-demand occupations and technical training opportunities.

Additionally, Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Programs, or CEP, received $100,000. CEP has a career pathways program including career exploration, job search support, information on training programs, labor market education and connections to businesses.