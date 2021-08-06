DULUTH — An Ely, Minnesota, man has been named the new executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota.

Mike Forsman, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a chief petty officer, assumed the position in early July.

"His local roots and military service have positioned him well to continue building upon the success of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota," an association news release said.

The Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers is the largest timber industry association in Minnesota, representing over 230 companies.

“I am confident that Mike shares the values and work ethic of the loggers and truckers he will be representing," President Mike Hill said. "His military background will bring the leadership characteristics that will enable him to lead the ACLT forward. The ACLT is fortunate to find someone local with his background and enthusiasm.”

Forsman replaces Scott Dane who, after 17 years, is taking the executive director position with the American Loggers Council, a national association representing 30 states, including Minnesota.

“Mike has hit the ground running and I have all of the confidence that he will be a strong representative for Minnesota’s loggers and truckers,” Dane said.

Forsman said on his behalf: "I will continue the excellent job that Scott began, and I will work to grow and move the ACLT forward to serve the hard-working members of our organization. I am looking forward to working with each of you."