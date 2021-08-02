BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications is upgrading the speed of their GigaZone network starting Sep. 1, the cooperative announced on Monday.

GigaZone will soon run at 10 gigabits per second for uploading and downloading compared to one gigabit per second available since 2014, a release said.

“When we started installing our all-fiber optic network in 2004 the technology was in its infancy,” Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson said in the release. “The technology has progressed so that we can now provide ten times that speed.”

The cooperative has introduced different service options including speeds up to two, six and 10 gigabits. It has also lowered the price of one-gigabit service, the release said.

“The pandemic really highlighted the need for high-quality internet access,” Paul Bunyan Communications IT and Development Manager Steve Howard said. “Distance learning, telehealth, business video conferencing through Zoom and other platforms all need quality upload speeds which the GigaZone delivers.”

For more information, visit paulbunyan.net/gigazone.