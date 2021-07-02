BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Steel Co. broke ground Tuesday, June 29, on its new facility in Helga Township.

The company recently purchased a 32-acre lot at the intersection of Hubbard County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 71 south of Bemidji. The new facility under construction on the lot will be 35,000 square feet, with 30,000 dedicated to production and 5,000 for office space.

The total expansion is $3 million and will create six new jobs, including a sales representative and laser application technicians with wages ranging from $18-$22 per hour. Bemidji Steel will also continue using its existing, 8,000 square-foot facility in Bemidji at 540 Mahnomen Drive SE for retail metal sales and fabrication work.

"We'd like to congratulate Bemidji Steel Co. on this exciting new chapter for their company and the collaboration they've had with fellow Greater Bemidji investors to bring this expansion to fruition," said Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji Economic Development in a release.

Earlier this year, Bemidji Steel was awarded $100,000 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. As part of their request to DEED, the company sought support on the application from the Bemidji City Council, as some jobs are being moved from the city to Helga Township.

The Council approved its support for the business in February.