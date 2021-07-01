This week, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation announced the winner of the annual business contest, along with four runners-up. The winner of the 2020-2021 IDEA Competition season is Kelly Van Ert of Bemidji who developed the Secure and Safety Shower Zone.

The concept is a shower system with two main components. One component consists of magnetic gripped shower sleeves that can be placed around a shower and adjusted to fit a variety of commonly used items.

The other component is an adjustable magnetic board that can be attached anywhere on a shower wall. It allows users to place and replace shower items anywhere on their board within convenient reach.

According to a press release, Van Ert is an occupational therapist who has worked professionally with all ages and saw a need to improve shower equipment for those striving to conserve energy and live independently. To push her idea forward, she joined the competition, which aims to support northwest Minnesota entrepreneurs in launching their concepts into businesses.

For winning the competition, Van Ert was awarded a $7,500 cash prize, a $5,000 in-kind award for engineering and technical writing services from LVI Supply and a $5,000 in-kind award with Hamre, Schumann, Mueller and Larson in Minneapolis for patent and trademark legal services.

"This year's IDEA winner, Safe and Secure Shower Zone, has the potential to positively impact the lives of the elderly and persons with reduced mobility to make showering safer and easier, giving them and their family peace of mind," said Rachel Lundbohm, a competition judge.

"They understand the idea and the meaning behind the invention and understand how it will be a useful product," Van Ert said. "It's fun to see those people get excited about it, to see that it makes sense. I've been really thankful for the IDEA Competition. It's been an amazing experience."

The four runners-up in the competition were:

Bobbie Davis, who entered with Lost Lamb Loomery, a company for those exploring fiber arts. The company offers easy to assemble and high-quality wooden looms, spinning wheel kits and online training curriculum. Davis received $1,000 in cash and a marketing package from Evolve Creative worth $2,500.

Andy Olson, who entered with AMPLE Engineering and Design. The concept is an engineering firm offering consultation and testing through contracted work. Olson received $5,000 to be used on general business consulting.

John Repko, with Rvizion. The idea is a collaborative web search product focused on building a user's expertise. Rvizion sifts through search engines, news sources, medical journals and clinical trials to provide users with the most applicable information. Along with his runner-up placement, Fepko was named a 2021 Minnesota Cup semifinalist for northwest Minnesota. The Minnesota Cup is a statewide competition. Repko will have the option of competing for the chance of more than $400,000 in cash prizes.

Ron Turney, who entered Indigenous Origins. The company is a software service platform for Indigenous artists, Native American-owned, small businesses and tribal-owned businesses enabling them to start an e-commerce store. Turney received a $2,500 cash award.

The IDEA Competition is run by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, a public charitable foundation serving 12 counties in the area.