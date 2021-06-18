BEMIDJI -- When Four Pines Bookstore held its grand opening last Saturday, at long last the Bemidji community could enjoy a retailer that caters to both child and adult book lovers, as well as budding readers.

Since then, residents and out of towners have flocked to support the independent shop, which sells an array of bestsellers, children’s books and everything in between.

“It's been such an overwhelming response,” owner Gina Grinde said. “We have been selling books like crazy, and I'm just like, ‘Where are all these books going?’ I can’t get them in fast enough.”

Grinde said she was inspired to open Four Pines because of her own passion for reading. However, as a mother of two, she saw a need in the community for more children’s books, which was only perpetuated when Book World closed in 2018.

“It was hard to find middle school books for my son, who is now going to be going to college,” Grinde said. “Book World had some but not a lot, and then when it was gone there was nothing here.”

Yet in the course of just over a year, Grinde’s idea of owning a bookstore became a concrete reality for her and her family.

With a business degree and 20 years of experience in finance, she -- along with help from her husband Jason and Bemidji Brewing’s Justin "Bud" Kaney -- researched, planned and established the shop in the space of the former Loide Oils and Vinegar store, located at 102 Third Street.

“I always thought that if I win the lottery, I'm going to own a bookstore,” Grinde said with a laugh. “I did all my research ahead of time. I went through LaunchPad’s start-up program, and Bud from Bemidji Brewing became my mentor. We started in October, and it did not take very long because I had my ducks in a row.”

Now, after a week of the bookstore being open to the public, Grinde is getting her sea legs for owning her own business. She and her 15-year-old daughter Ava can be found operating the shop this summer, and she said they’re putting out feelers to gauge what additional titles and genres the community may want to see on their shelves.

“We've got a little bit of everything, but we're finding out what everybody wants and we're working to expand each genre. It was hard to decide and pick from millions and millions of books what everyone is going to like because everybody likes something different,” Grinde said. “But we’re excited to add more to our history, sci-fi and fantasy genres. I’m a romance, rom-com, beach read, Hallmark person, so that genre is right up my alley, and I’ve found some new authors that I think would be cool to have in the store.”

Grinde is also collaborating with about 25 local authors to feature their works on her shelves, with plans to offer book signings and readings by some of them in the fall.

She said one of her primary focuses in developing the business is to highlight Minnesota talent, even going so far as to showcase a local artist’s prints on the bookstore’s walls. She also wants to create a section dedicated to Native American authors as well as one for Minnesota history.

“I think everybody's so excited to have a bookstore back in town. The local authors are especially excited to have a place to put their books,” Grinde said. “Already, those local authors, along with writing groups and book clubs, have come out to welcome us.”

Likewise, she’s looking to work with Bemidji area schools in providing more of a reading selection to students. She said there will also be a children’s storytime at 11 a.m. every Saturday in the store.

Going forward, Grinde has additional ambitious goals in store for Four Pines.

“Within the next year, I'm hoping to line the walls with shelving so we can have more books,” Grinde said. “We have a lot of room in the back -- my wall can be removed and I can add more space -- so our goal in five years is to be able to expand.

The location is amazing, and people here on vacation have already been by. We’ve had people on their honeymoon and people just walking from Paul and Babe with their kids.”

On the bookstore's opening day, many Bemidji downtown business owners lined up to welcome the Grinde family with open arms into their close-knit community. She said the outpouring of support shown is astounding and heartwarming, and she’s eager to give back to the town she and her family have called home for nearly two decades.

“We really want to support the community by staying in the loop and helping people," Grinde said. “This community has been here forever and we just love living here. It’s a nice mix of the big and the small. Everybody loves coming to Bemidji to relax and hang out, and we’re just so excited to be here for them.”