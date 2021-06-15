In less than a decade, there's been a nearly five-fold expansion of craft breweries in Minnesota: from 39 breweries in 2012 to 185 in April 2021, according to a report from the University of Minnesota Extension .

With 53 of the state's 87 counties boasting a craft brewery, there are breweries offering up hoppy and creative innovations for beer lovers in every corner of the state.

The report showed an 18% decline in year-over-year sales during 2020 due to COVID-19, and a corresponding drop-off in support for community and charitable organizations, in large part due to lack of in-person events.

With fewer gathering and travel restrictions in 2021, the high-growth industry (37 new breweries opened in 2019) looks to rebound. Using the interactive map below, click or hover on the icons to discover some of Greater Minnesota's craft breweries.