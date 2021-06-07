BEMIDJI -- Newcomers to the downtown business scene, Four Pines Bookstore will hold a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at its location at 102 Third Street.

The independent book shop, formerly the space of the Loide Oils and Vinegar store, will supply a range of books, from bestsellers and kid-friendly titles to those by local authors.

"We want to create a space where books are read and where friends gather; to foster a love of reading in little ones and especially to motivate middle and high schoolers to be lifelong readers," owners Jason and Gina Grinde said in a Facebook post announcing their business venture.

The Grindes plan to also hold a soft opening for the bookstore from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11.