Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak was featured in one of the digital presentations, while Joe Theismann, who won Super Bowl XVII with the Washington Football Team spoke in another. In the first event, "Wizdom with Woz," Wozniak and Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager Gary Johnson discussed technology, education and communications.

"What an honor for our cooperative to have the pioneer of personal computer join us and share his thoughts and experiences with our business members," Johnson said. "He has had a profound impact worldwide and for him to take the time to be with us and acknowledge the work our cooperative is doing to keep our region is connected is very humbling."

Theismann's event, meanwhile, was titled "Challenge of Change," where the retired quarterback talked about finding a new path after a career-ending injury.

"Those who saw it live, including myself, can't forget seeing Joe's leg get broken by Lawrence Taylor on 'Monday Night Football,'" said Brian Bissonette, marketing supervisor for Paul Bunyan Communications. "It's an iconic image from the generation and while that was the moment Joe's football career ended, he used his talent and high energy to handle the unforeseen change. Having him share how he approached such a quick, dramatic change in his life was inspiring."