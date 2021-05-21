The organization has launched a new online job search portal titled BemidjiWorks. The portal was created to help connect newcomers and their partners with employment opportunities in the area.

Those interested in the portal can use a job search function to look for jobs through a customizable search in a 25-mile radius area around the city of Bemidji. The portal also has a section titled Connect with a Company, where users will be able to view a company's business values and connect directly with its human resource professionals.

The creation of the portal comes a short time after Greater Bemidji launched 218 Relocate, an incentive program to encourage professionals who telecommute and are interested in moving to the area. Greater Bemidji also established the Community Concierge Program, which engages and welcomes new residents to the region.

"We wanted to showcase our investors in a way that made it very relatable and tangible to pick up the phone and reach out to a very specific person at these companies to inquire about employment, submit a resume and just learn more about the opportunities that may arise in the future," Greater Bemidji Assistant Director Erin Echternach said in a release. "The Connect with a Company is something I'm proud we were able to build for our investor businesses that want to see the Bemidji area grow and thrive."

More information is available at the 218 Relocate website.