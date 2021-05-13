Monday morning news surprised employees at Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck, who were told that the business has been bought out by The Shade Store, a large window treatment chain whose business practice, clientele and products are quite similar to Anderson’s.

While the news on May 10 caught employees off guard, the move appears to have been in the works between the Anderson Fabrics Board of Directors and The Shade Store for several months.

There appeared to be no hard feelings among the employees as they received checks from The Shade Store, which bought out the employees’ shares in Anderson Fabrics stock. The Anderson leadership team told employees that while there will be no stock options, there will be other benefits to them with the move as their benefits will improve and wages will eventually increase.

The Shade Store plans to take over operations as soon as Anderson Fabrics completes some open orders for current clients. After that, the factory name will change but the company does plan to maintain the Anderson Fabrics Outlet Store which will retain the Anderson name.

The Shade Store, like Anderson Fabrics, offers custom-made products with expert design assistance. To ensure a perfect fit, their nationwide team of professionals handles all measurement and installation needs as well as providing virtual assistance.

The Shade Store has been producing quality window treatments handcrafted in the U.S. since 1946. The Shade Store LLC is part of the Home Furniture and Housewares Stores Industry. The Shade Store generates $21.15 million in sales each year. The newly-purchased Anderson Fabrics business will be the 50th company in The Shade Store LLC corporate family.

According to The Shade Store’s website, “when brothers Milton and Jack Goldstein opened a small fabric shop in Manhattan’s Garment District in 1946, the future of their fledgling business was just a twinkle in their eyes. Today, their shop has evolved into the custom window treatment company The Shade Store, which is celebrating its diamond anniversary and shining bright.”

Throughout its history, the company, now headquartered in Port Chester, N.Y., has taken several forms, operating as the popular regional brands Westchester Fabrics and Home Works for many years. In 2006, Milton’s and Jack’s grandsons -- brothers Adam, Ian and Zach Gibbs and their cousin Greg Spatz -- “recognized an opportunity to build on their family’s legacy of service and specialize in one area where they saw the strongest need for change: custom window treatments.”

The four partners renamed the company and immediately took an all-hands-on-deck approach to manage the business.

“Our roles evolved based on our unique skill sets,” says co-founder and chief customer officer Zach Gibbs, whose arrival at the company aligned with the nascence of e-commerce, a development he was quick to embrace.

In 2008, The Shade Store opened its first two showrooms, in New York and California, catering to both trade and retail clientele. The showroom scheduled to open in Detroit this summer will be its 100th location.

Ron and D'Ann Anderson started Anderson Fabrics in 1980, making pinch-pleated draperies with six people operating sewing machines in the basement of the old bowling alley. The company has become the largest custom workroom in the United States; with nearly 140,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space and nearly 300 employees., according to the firm’s website.

The company transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan in 2002. In August 2017, the company paid off all of its initial debt from the employees purchasing the company and a month later, the company added 22 new employees, bringing the total number of workers to 337.