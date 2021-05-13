Despite a change in ownership, the president of Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck is optimistic about the future of the 41-year-old company and its commitment to the community.

The Shade Store, based in Port Chester, N.Y., acquired Anderson Fabrics on April 30, and employees in Blackduck were informed of the agreement on May 3.

Anderson Fabrics President Annette Rudnicki said there will be no changes in leadership in Blackduck and no changes in the company’s name.

“The Shade Store does not have people who are going to be coming in here and looking to run the company or to be employed here,” Rudnicki said. “That was one of the things we were looking at that was a huge benefit as we worked through the acquisition. They want and they value every one of our employees, so not one of our employees is going to get displaced.”

Anderson Fabrics was founded in 1980 by Ron and D’Ann Anderson. It transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan in 2002. It currently has 270 full- and part-time employees. Blackduck also is home to the Anderson Fabrics Outlet Store.

Rudnicki said neither the workroom nor the outlet store will change names.

“The Shade Store sees the value of the Anderson name,” she said. “The Anderson name has created such a reputation for quality products throughout the industry since its inception with Ron and D’Ann. They want to keep that, and they know how important the name is in the industry and in the community.”

The Shade Store has been producing handcrafted window treatments since 1946. The company generates $21.15 million in sales each year. Anderson Fabrics is now the 50th company in The Shade Store LLC corporate family, although the two companies have had a relationship for about 12 years.

“The Shade Store in the last seven years has grown 10 times, which is just outstanding growth in the industry,” Rudnicki said. “Anderson Fabrics started the partnership with The Shade Store in 2009 during the housing recession and was able to save a number of jobs in Blackduck when we were going through that housing recession, which is so tied to our business. So the board had been working through due diligence and working to further this partnership in the form of the acquisition since the beginning of the year and really looking at the fiduciary responsibilities and the overall impact to our employees.”

She said Anderson employee-owners will be receiving their dispersal checks either near the end of the summer or in the fall. A story in last week’s Pioneer incorrectly stated that the checks had already been dispersed.

“They will be seeing a very nice gain from where their shares were valued at the end of 2019,” Rudnicki said.

She added that The Shade Store is hoping to grow the employee base in Blackduck.

“They are very involved in their communities, so we’re going to grow our involvement with the community also,” Rudnicki said.