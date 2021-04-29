BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Steel was recently awarded $100,000 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to assist its expansion.

DEED announced this week that it is providing $1.67 million to six Minnesota businesses, including $100,000 going toward Bemidji Steel Co., according to a release. A commercial wholesaler, the company is expanding to Hubbard County with a new facility and will create six new jobs within the next three to five years.

The company's expansion includes the construction of a new $3 million facility in Helga Township, a community located south of Bemidji. The facility will be the main corporate office for Bemidji Steel and will house its main services and commercial sales.

Finishing services and retail sales, meanwhile, will remain at the company's existing building in Bemidji at 540 Mahnomen Drive SE.

As part of their application for this funding from DEED, the company sought support or a non-objection from the Bemidji City Council, as some jobs will be relocated from the Mahnomen Drive location to the building in Helga Township. The council approved the request in February.

The fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Other Minnesota businesses receiving funding were located in Austin, Brooklyn Park, Elk River, Moorhead and New Brighton.

"I congratulate these six businesses on their expansion," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. "These public-private partnerships to expand jobs in Minnesota will continue to be a big part of our recovery."

In total, the expansion projects these businesses received funding for are expected to create nearly 300 jobs.