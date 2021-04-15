BEMIDJI -- Bemidji is set to have another pizzeria thanks to planning officials approving a variance request from Northern Fire Hospitality LLC, which is looking to open a Pizza Ranch restaurant at 1635 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

The variance was needed because of where the existing structure is located. Formerly home to UBC Lumber, the building is located in two zones, the General Commercial in the Trunk Highway 197 and Airport B Overlay zones. The latter of the two was the main focus of conversation during the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board's meeting Wednesday, April 14.

The variance has been opposed by Bemidji Regional Airport Executive Director Karen Weller because of the potential impacts to funding such acceptances may have. In a letter to planning officials, Weller said airport zones are in place to protect approaches to the runways by planes, as well as protecting people and property on the ground in the event that an aircraft accident occurs.

Weller based her concerns about increasing development in the zone on communication the Airport Authority received in 2003 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Office of Aeronautics. At the time, MnDOT expressed concerns about the number of structures within the runway hazard areas and their safety impacts.

Additionally, the transportation agency informed airport officials that state funding for construction and maintenance projects would be withheld from the airport unless the facility met compliance requirements. In the time following, Weller said the airport invested more than $8 million to ensure compliance.

Weller added that if more variances are approved, it could push the airport back into noncompliance.

"We, on the airport side of this, understand that economic development is important to the city," Weller said. "I just don't want to end up in this situation again. I'd like to not see this continual issuing of variances that continue to erode the safety areas."

Despite concerns listed by the airport, planning staff still recommended approval of the variance, finding that the applicant is seeking to change the building to another comparable use and that the property is significantly far away from the runway centerline.

In zoning, the runway centerline is a mapping tool to show what direction a plane will be flying in as it approaches the runway. The building itself is 1,000 feet away from the centerline and the edge of the property is 800 feet away.

In his comments, JPB member Michael Kelly said he was sympathetic to Weller's concerns, but noted reasons he was supportive of the measure.

"I'd hate to see a missed opportunity for investment in this area, but I take your position and advice very seriously," Kelly said. "This is a tough one, but the fact remains that there was an operating business there, it's not new construction. They're not going to have more people there at any one time than there is at Walmart."

Nancy Erickson, a JPB member who also sits on the Airport Authority, said Wednesday that she'd abstain from the vote.

"This is a difficult decision, because, were I sitting at the Airport Authority table and this was before us, I could legitimately vote no, and I would, because I understand the history and the risk," Erickson said. "On the other hand, I'm sitting here tonight, and I'm taking a look at what happened with all of these other businesses around this property that judicially were given an exemption. This structure is also an existing building, it's not a new structure being built. I would vote yes, but you can understand my conflict of interest here. So, I'm going to have to recuse myself."

Following the discussion, a motion was made to approve a resolution for the variance followed by a vote, with Jess Frenzel, Michael Kelly, Josh Peterson and Jorge Prince all voting in favor, while Erickson abstained.

As part of the variance, any redevelopment will require final engineering plans to be submitted for approval by planning staff, the Bemidji Public Works Department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. This will include plans for erosion, grading, drainage and stormwater.

The latter requirements are needed because onsite stormwater needs to be addressed in the design, as much of the existing layout is impervious to water, being mostly pavement.

Northern Fire Hospitality is intending to invest $3.9 million in the property, which takes up 3.39 acres. The south side of the building will be where the restaurant operates. The applicant has not determined a use for the north end yet, but storage is an option.