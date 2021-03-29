Forum Communications Co., has brought back its popular $1 Million Community Commitment Grant program as a way to help local advertisers regain their financial footing after a year of economic pressures triggered by COVID-19.

The grant program, which debuted last year in response to the pandemic, allows locally owned businesses and nonprofits to leverage their advertising dollars with a matching commitment from Forum Communication Co., at any time between April 1 to Aug. 31. Advertisers can apply for the grant April 1 through May 28 and the dollars are available to spend until Sept. 1.

Dollar-for-dollar matching grants can range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $10,000 during this four-month period.

“By doing so, they can double their budget and reach while using a media mix,” says Jody Hanson, FCC director of revenue growth. “This is a really great opportunity for people. It helps anyone who is coming into business as a new business or hasn’t tried advertising. If their budgets are tight, we’re going to match their funds.”

Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in the 20-plus FCC newspapers or websites throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“We have been a family-owned business for more than a century, so we understand what it means to be invested in the communities we serve,” says Forum Communications Co. CEO Bill Marcil Jr. “We all work together everyday to solve our challenges and improve where we live. This grant is one way we can commit to helping our communities rebuild together after the hardships of the last 12 months.”

To apply for a grant, visit https://register.forumcomm.com/apply/