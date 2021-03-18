MINNEAPOLIS -- The application period for entrepreneurs to throw their hat into the Minnesota Cup ring is now open.

The Minnesota Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership supporting the state's entrepreneurs through an annual competition. The competition is open to Minnesota-based founders in need of mentorship, seeking capital, or looking for networking opportunities.

On a yearly basis, the competition distributes $500,000 per year, with the grand prize being $50,000 and the runner-up earning $20,000. Applications for the 2021 Cup will be accepted until April 16.

In total, the competition brings in 90 companies with 10 divisions. The finalist round then features 27 companies, with the top three from each division.

A local Bemidji connection to the Minnesota Cup is the IDEA Competition. The local event is a northwest Minnesota initiative to identify the most promising ideas and entrepreneurs through a competitive process.

Along with cash prizes, the participants in the IDEA Competition can also win entries into the Minnesota Cup.

Similar to 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minnesota Cup Competition will be held virtually.

One of the entities involved with the Cup is the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. More information on the competition can be found at its website, carlsonschool.umn.edu/mn-cup/current-season/process.