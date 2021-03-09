BEMIDJI -- Dozens of Bemidji businesses, and several more in the region, have benefited from small business grants received from the state last year.

According to a press release, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development provided 6,151 small business grants with $65.51 million in grants. The grants were through a relief program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was established by the state in June, and more than 60% of the grants were disbursed by Sept. 30 and more than 75% were by Oct. 31. All of the grants were disbursed by the end of the year and the program was completed in December.

Of the grants provided, 4,316 went to businesses with six or fewer employees. In northwest Minnesota, 258 grants were awarded, equating to $2.58 million.

Bemidji businesses receiving grants included:

Accidently Cool Games

Ann Jean Boutique

Beauty Vault

Bemidji Woolen Mills

Boutique on Fox

Paul Bunyan Sub Shop

Chandlers' Auto Glass and Detail Plus

Compass Rose

Countryside Restaurant

Crossfit Bemidji

Grandma's Attic Antique and Vintage Mall

KD Floral and Gardens

InsideEdge Skating

Unlock the Adventure Travel Agency

Junkin Treasures

Knockout Fitness

Lily Pad Yoga

Lucky Dogs

Netzer's Floral

Northern Amusement

Northern Surplus

NLFX Professional

Nymore Laundry

One Sources Floors

Patterson's Clothing

Round Lake Kennels

Sadie Raes Quilt Shop

Secondhand Splendor

Table For 7

Tutto Bene

The Dive Depot

The Hair Affair

The Party Store

The Skin Company and Spa

The Tavern on South Shore

Third Street Optical

Top Shelf Hockey Shop

Tracy Johnson Salon

Twice But Nice

Up North Sports

Unity Yoga

Willow Wood Market

In Bagley, the businesses receiving grants were:

Bagley Dental

Bagley Bakery

Bowl Inn

DaRoos Pizza

Extended Seasons

Fireside Grill

Galli Furniture

Main Street Tavern

Maverick's Castles RV dealer

Timbers Event Center

Blackduck businesses awarded grants were:

All About You Salon and Tanning

Blackduck Movie Theater

Hungry Duck Restaurant

In Fosston, businesses receiving grants were:

All That and More

Fosston Theatre

Manecke Heating and Cooling

Murphy Flooring

Other businesses receiving grants were Morning Star Resort in Cass Lake, Heidi's Hilltop Hair Designs in Clearbrook, Northwoods Adventure camp in Tenstrike and Red Beard's Resort in Pennington.