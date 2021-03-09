BEMIDJI -- Dozens of Bemidji businesses, and several more in the region, have benefited from small business grants received from the state last year.
According to a press release, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development provided 6,151 small business grants with $65.51 million in grants. The grants were through a relief program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The program was established by the state in June, and more than 60% of the grants were disbursed by Sept. 30 and more than 75% were by Oct. 31. All of the grants were disbursed by the end of the year and the program was completed in December.
Of the grants provided, 4,316 went to businesses with six or fewer employees. In northwest Minnesota, 258 grants were awarded, equating to $2.58 million.
Bemidji businesses receiving grants included:
- Accidently Cool Games
- Ann Jean Boutique
- Beauty Vault
- Bemidji Woolen Mills
- Boutique on Fox
- Paul Bunyan Sub Shop
- Chandlers' Auto Glass and Detail Plus
- Compass Rose
- Countryside Restaurant
- Crossfit Bemidji
- Grandma's Attic Antique and Vintage Mall
- KD Floral and Gardens
- InsideEdge Skating
- Unlock the Adventure Travel Agency
- Junkin Treasures
- Knockout Fitness
- Lily Pad Yoga
- Lucky Dogs
- Netzer's Floral
- Northern Amusement
- Northern Surplus
- NLFX Professional
- Nymore Laundry
- One Sources Floors
- Patterson's Clothing
- Round Lake Kennels
- Sadie Raes Quilt Shop
- Secondhand Splendor
- Table For 7
- Tutto Bene
- The Dive Depot
- The Hair Affair
- The Party Store
- The Skin Company and Spa
- The Tavern on South Shore
- Third Street Optical
- Top Shelf Hockey Shop
- Tracy Johnson Salon
- Twice But Nice
- Up North Sports
- Unity Yoga
- Willow Wood Market
In Bagley, the businesses receiving grants were:
- Bagley Dental
- Bagley Bakery
- Bowl Inn
- DaRoos Pizza
- Extended Seasons
- Fireside Grill
- Galli Furniture
- Main Street Tavern
- Maverick's Castles RV dealer
- Timbers Event Center
Blackduck businesses awarded grants were:
- All About You Salon and Tanning
- Blackduck Movie Theater
- Hungry Duck Restaurant
In Fosston, businesses receiving grants were:
- All That and More
- Fosston Theatre
- Manecke Heating and Cooling
- Murphy Flooring
Other businesses receiving grants were Morning Star Resort in Cass Lake, Heidi's Hilltop Hair Designs in Clearbrook, Northwoods Adventure camp in Tenstrike and Red Beard's Resort in Pennington.