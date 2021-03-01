The George W. Neilson Foundation is offering partial funding for local employers to hire interns over the summer, a release said.

Funding is available for up to 15 internships, including 14 positions in the private or for-profit business sector, pertaining to any major or program offered by Bemidji State University or Northwest Technical College, and one position in health or nursing.

  • 50% of the hourly compensation for the intern will be paid by Neilson Foundation, up to $2,500 per business.
  • 50% of the compensation will be paid by the business.
  • Businesses need to be within 30 miles of Bemidji city limits.

Businesses must be in the for-profit sector. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply directly at the Neilson Foundation, the release said. The internship application can be found here. The deadline to apply is March 5.

