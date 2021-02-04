The news came in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. Owners have decided not to renew their lease with the mall. They plan to open their Lakeside DQ location along the south shore of Lake Bemidji “very soon,” and gift cards and certificates will be honored at that location.

The mall DQ will be open through Valentine’s Day, but will close shortly after that, according to the post.

Here is the text of the Facebook post:

“Hello all! The time has come to make an announcement about our location in the Paul Bunyan Mall. We have decided not to renew our lease and will be closing the Mall DQ location permanently sometime within the week after Valentine’s Day of this month. We are unsure of an exact date at this time so please check with us closer to that time if you’re looking to stop in. We will definitely be open through Feb. 14th!

“We would like to send out our sincerest gratitude to all of our employees and also the customers who came in and supported us throughout the past 30+ years that we have been in the Paul Bunyan Mall. And also send out a special thank you to the local management in the Paul Bunyan Mall.

“We do not have any immediate plans at this time, as far as opening a new location or expanding the Lakeside DQ goes. However, we will be hiring and getting ready to open the Lakeside DQ very soon. So keep an eye out for that if you or someone you know is interested in joining our team!

“Gift cards/certificates are still good at the Lakeside DQ and the cards only are good at any Dairy Queen location.

“We will continue to be able to provide you with cakes and Novelties (Dilly Bars, Buster Bars and Stars) for a period of time after we close. Please call or check in with us if that’s something you’re looking for.

“Again, thank you to all for the support and we hope to see you all soon whether it be for a last trip to the Mall DQ or at the Lakeside DQ!!”