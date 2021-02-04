BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $450,000 to six organizations across the state to continue supporting start-up businesses.

The effort is part of DEED's Launch Minnesota initiative which was established to improve entrepreneurship for the state. As part of the program, DEED is working with regional organizations to assist in the work.

One of the six organizations selected for the new round of grant funding is Greater Bemidji Economic Development's LaunchPad program. Headquartered at the Mayflower Building in downtown Bemidji, the LaunchPad is an entrepreneurship support program that provides co-working space.

Each of the six organizations is receiving between $60,000 and $70,000. Another northern Minnesota organization selected for a grant was Itasca Economic Development Corp. of Grand Rapids.

Since it started in fall 2019, Launch Minnesota has awarded grants of nearly $2.4 million to 77 start-ups statewide. Additionally, the program has provided start-up education to more than 600 entrepreneurs.