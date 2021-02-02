BEMIDJI -- More than $20 million in grants for broadband expansion was approved last week by Gov. Tim Walz, with over $300,000 dedicated for a Paul Bunyan Communications project.

The project is to improve broadband for 57 unserved and 254 underserved locations in the city of Cook. Paul Bunyan Communications is receiving $311,254 to contribute to the project, which costs a total of $691,675.

According to Steve Howard, Paul Bunyan Communications technology and development manager, the cooperative has been working with the city of Cook for about six months. Initially, Paul Bunyan Communications had been preparing to work with the city and state on the project.

However, in December, Howard said the cooperative was informed that the amount of funding available had changed based on federal broadband decisions.

"At this point, we now have contacted Cook to see if they are still willing to provide financial support for this project," Howard said. "We've had our fiber running through the city of Cook for about 11 years and now we are prepared to serve there. We're excited for it."

Across the state as a whole, the $20.6 million in state grants are being matched by $33.6 million in local funds for 39 projects. The total investment comes to $54.3 million.

The 39 projects are part of the Border-to-Border Broadband Development program, now in its sixth year, launched by the state. The projects are expected to bring broadband internet to 6,922 businesses, homes and community organizations.

Another local provider, Sioux Falls-based Midco, also received grant funding in the amount of $78,824 for a project in Scandia, Minn., which will serve 78 underserved households and one underserved business. The total project cost is $434,144, with a local match of $355,320.

As part of the Border-to-Border program, the state has set a goal for universal access and high speed internet so that by no later than 2022, all Minnesota businesses and homes can have access to broadband internet that provide minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second.

Additionally, by no later than 2026, the goal is for all Minnesota businesses and homes to have access to at least one provider of broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second.

For Paul Bunyan Communications, the expansion of its broadband network has gone into several areas. In 2020, the cooperative began expanding into the Pennington area and this year it intends to extend into the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation. The project is estimated at $581,600, with the state providing $261,720 and Paul Bunyan Communications investing $319,880.

Also in 2020, Paul Bunyan Communications began expansion into Koochiching and St. Louis Counties with a $5.68 million fiber optic project extending to 1,100 locations. The project, set for completion in 2022, has also received a grant covering $2.35 million.

"The ability for us to provide true, high quality internet services has been critical to many people, especially with the pandemic," Howard said. "People are doing school work, meetings and medical appointments all online now, and those areas that have nothing or limited broadband resources are really struggling."