BEMIDJI -- Keith Andersen beams with pride when he talks about how his sons and grandchildren have kept the family’s pizza business cooking. It was 40 years ago this month when Keith bought a former gas station on Bemidji’s south side and started Keith’s Pizza.

Sons Scott and Bill took over in 1996, added a second location in 1999, and have brought their four children on board to continue the Andersen tradition.

“Pizza has always been part of our story,” Scott Andersen said. “We always just felt that we were generationally a pizza family.”

That tradition began 60 years ago when Keith’s father, Rudolph, took over Dave’s Pizza from its original owner, Dave Masucci. That’s where Rudolph’s sons, Dick and Keith, got their start in the business.

“I worked about 15 years before 1981 with my dad,” said Keith, 70, who in retirement spends winters in Arizona and summers in Bemidji. “I was involved in the business since I was 10 or 11 years old, just like my sons were.”

Keith began looking for a location to start his own pizza business, and he found it at the corner of First Street and Paul Bunyan Drive. For years it had been a service station, and later housed a real estate office and music store.

“I remember as a kid knocking out the pylons for the lifts for cars,” Bill Andersen said. “We knocked one out so we could have a straight wall. I was only 6 years old and my brother was 8.”

Fifteen years later, those little boys took over the family business. And since then, Scott’s children (Taylor and Paige) and Bill’s children (Shelby and Daniel) have joined the Keith’s Old River Pizza Company team.

“It was great having my sons take over,” Keith said, “and they’ve done a wonderful job. We have had a lot of good employees over the years, too.”

Scott and Bill decided to add the second location adjacent to the Paul Bunyan Mall in order to better serve an expanding market area. They bought the building that once was home to Mr. Donut, a popular breakfast spot for the family.

Bill said serving customers north of town from the original location was a stretch, and as the north side of town was developing, it made sense to expand. They also added sandwiches, salads and pasta to the menu.

“Going from Keith to two families, we needed that growth,” Bill said, “and that was one way to do it fairly quickly, to add another store. We’ve been really thankful for the customer base and what that has provided. It’s been just a good thing for us.”

Scott added, “We were just overwhelmed at the south store. The business was doing really well and we were turning people away inside. Plus that delivery range for us to be able to serve was almost unmanageable.”

Bill said he and his brother have been able to lean on their father’s experiences as they’ve navigated the past year with the coronavirus pandemic.

“When my dad opened in the early ’80s there was a recession,” Bill said. “So in 2008 we had conversations with him about how to handle that. Just the history there; what worked, what didn’t. And more recently we’ve had more conversations about that. In March (2020) it was pretty scary for everybody, because it’s a total shutdown and you don’t know what you’re doing.”

But Keith’s was positioned better than establishments that focus mainly on dine-in business.

“It was a very unnerving time those first few weeks for sure,” Bill said, “but then the community was exceptional in coming together and supporting Bemidji. We had takeout and delivery all the way through. We as a business already had that set up, so it was an easy transition to just do more, higher volume in those areas. I empathize with a bar that maybe didn’t have takeout and delivery set up, and now they have to totally switch gears, have a kitchen that’s maybe smaller that makes it harder to do that volume. I have a lot of friends in town who own bars, so it’s been tough to listen to that and not be able to help.”

Scott added, “It’s just a hard business, the restaurant business. And it’s pretty demanding. If you’re not the guy who’s willing to clean a bathroom, scrub the floors, tile a floor -- kind of not do everything -- it seems to just not work.”

The Andersens clearly are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the family business thriving.

Keith smiles when he reminisces about the times his young sons would invite friends over for dinner. “Their friends would always ask, ‘Are we having pizza?’” Keith said. "'Of course they were."

“We miss that down here in Arizona,” Keith added. “There’s a few good ones, but not like ours back home. I still like pizza.”