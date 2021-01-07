BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County is being awarded $908,000 to provide grants to local businesses and nonprofits impacted by the current pandemic per the COVID Relief Bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Dec. 16, 2020. Greater Bemidji, Inc. is administering the grants on behalf of the county.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant must meet the following criteria:

Businesses and non-profits must be located in Beltrami County.

Businesses must have no tax liens as of date of application.

Businesses must be registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State, and be active and in good standing.

Business must demonstrate a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

New businesses may apply and will be evaluated based on annualized income and demonstrated pandemic impact.

Businesses with physical storefronts and employees will be given priority over self-employed and home-based businesses.

Tribal-owned businesses are eligible given that the business has voluntarily compiled with the Executive Order 20-99 (Nov. 18, 2020).

Non-profit organizations that have business-like revenue sources are eligible, (i.e. product/service sales, ticket sales, membership fees). This income must make up at least 51% of their total revenue.

The maximum grant amount per legal business/non-profit entity is targeted at $25,000 or up to 3% of 2019 revenue, whichever is less; however, award amounts may be altered dependent on number of eligible applications, a release said.

Applications will be evaluated primarily on revenue decline from 2019 to 2020. However, data will be collected on several other factors that may influence the award amount such as net profit (loss) comparison from 2019 to 2020, COVID Relief funding to-date, business sector and employee count.

All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. For application materials, visit greaterbemidji.com/business-relief-fund. Completed application forms should be emailed to grtrbemidjiapps@gmail.com

For questions, contact Tiffany Fettig at tfettig@greaterbemidji.com or (218) 760-0854.