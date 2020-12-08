BEMIDJI -- In a 4-2 vote the Bemidji City Council approved refunding six months of liquor license expenses over the last year for restaurants and bars during its Monday night meeting.

The proposal was brought forward to the council as liquor license holders have been once again forced to close because of coronavirus preventive actions. In total, refunding the license amounts for six months will cost the city $48,000.

"I agree with this after talking to a couple of restaurant owners that I know, and knowing what this would mean," said Ward 1 Council member Michael Meehlhause. "I think there's talk in St. Paul right now about helping restaurant and bar owners in particular because they're being shut down. But still, that's putting it in the hands of St. Paul, where this is something we can do right now to help our local businesses. Every business has been affected, and unfortunately there's not an equitable way to help them all out, but this is the right thing to do now."

Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson, though, was against the measure.

"The problem really is that when you reduce a fee for one entity, someone else pays for it," Erickson said. "It's in the budget. So if you want to reduce for this category of businesses, other businesses will pick it up, as will the general public. Everyone is suffering, all businesses are suffering, as are all of our taxpayers."

In the vote, Mayor Rita Albrecht and Council members Ron Johnson, Meehlhause and Josh Peterson were in favor. Voting against were Erickson and Ward 4 Council member Emelie Rivera.

"I think this is the least we can do for our restaurants and bars," Peterson said. "I would like to do more, and everyone is dealing with this together."

Greater Bemidji report

Earlier in the meeting, the council heard a report from the Greater Bemidji Economic Development organization. According to the presentation, the organization assisted more than 300 businesses in the area to respond to coronavirus-related challenges.

In total, through grants, forgivable and deferred loans, as well as direct and indirect gift card purchases, Greater Bemidji provided just under $3 million.

Other initiatives for Greater Bemidji in 2020 included:

Supporting Bemidji Steel, AirCorps Aviation and Mizpah Precision Manufacturing, among other businesses, in expanding.

Worked to help recruit NorthStar Pellets to develop a proposal for a plant in the area. The development is estimated at $30 million and would create 45 jobs.

Greater Bemidji's LaunchPad program for entrepreneurs supported 15 new start-up companies.

According to the report, for 2021, Greater Bemidji intends to partner with broadband providers and the Neilson Foundation to recruit teleworkers to move to the area. The partnership will provide incentives such as $1,000 to move to the area and a year-long membership with the LaunchPad.

Greater Bemidji also plans to survey and meet with a minimum of 100 Bemidji small businesses in 2021 for retention and expansion.