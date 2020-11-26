NEW YORK CITY — Despite COVID-19 and a few rain showers along the one-block parade route in front of Macy's 34th Street flagship store in New York City, Jennie-O Turkey Store had a glitzy debut with their Big Turkey Spectacular float in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"For the first time in the parade's history, we say hello to Jennie-O," said NBC anchor Hoda Kotb during the live television broadcast of the parade. "The iconic green and gold turkey company has everything home cooks need to make holiday and everyday dinners simply delicious."

Jennie-O's glittering turkey strutted down the pandemic-shortened parade route near the beginning of the broadcast. Measuring 36 feet long, 25 feet wide and 24 feet tall, the float included feathers, glitter, a crew of dancers and pop star Bebe Rexha, performing her song "Baby, I'm Jealous."

Jennie-O reported that according to parade officials, the Jennie-O float has more of the shiny stuff (glitter) than any other float in the history of the event. In fact, it would fill a 55-gallon drum and weigh nearly 200 pounds.

But that’s far from the float’s only attribute. The tail feathers on the turkey were constructed with enough steel tubing to span a regulation football field from end zone to end zone. They’re not just for show either — they release confetti. The turkey herself is sporting the Jennie-O green and gold, and donning a top hat from under which baby turkeys — referred to as poults — peek out.

"The glittering, glistening and grandiose dance performance is right out of the golden age of Hollywood with a modern twist," said NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie. "Wearing derby hates just like Momma, her babies tip their hats to all of our turkey debuters."

Under the watchful eye of the turkey resting over the department store's door, the Jennie-O float provided a golden stage for Rexha and her dancers. At the conclusion of the performance, green and gold sparkles erupted from the float's tail feathers.

“Each year, the parade team creates new imaginative stages, captivating millions all over the country on Thanksgiving morning,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a Macy's news release. “Jennie-O will be the first turkey brand to introduce a float in the Macy’s Parade with the debut of the Big Turkey Spectacular, set to entertain and delight families nationwide as they gather to celebrate the start of the holiday season.”

The float in the famous Macy's parade is also helping mark Jennie-O's 80th anniversary, which was established in 1940.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the most iconic and cherished events of the year that coincides with a very important time for our brand,” said Nicole Behne, vice president marketing, Jennie-O Turkey Store, in a Macy's news release. “In a year when family bonds and giving thanks are more important than ever, no matter where you are, we are thrilled to join the parade to help create new memories, traditions and entertainment for viewers everywhere.”

For anyone who missed the live broadcast of the parade, the video linked below remains available for viewing.