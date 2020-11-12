BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Brewing has undergone a seasonal shift in its taproom operations to keep staff and customers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and incoming colder weather.

While the taproom has always offered beer to-go in growlers and howlers, the seasonal shift emphasizes making off-sale beer more accessible, a release said.

Customers will be able to order beer to-go online, and prominent signage featured in the parking lot will ease ordering from one’s vehicle.

“One could think of it as a bit of a drive-in feel, except this drive-in features locally crafted beer,” the release said.

The taproom will feature off-sale and to-go only hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays and the first half of Fridays. Customers can enjoy beer and food in the taproom on Friday afternoons, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays.

A streamlined menu will continue to be available, with the addition of Turtle River Pasties. Pasties will be available for take and bake while the taproom is open for off sale only.

However, they can also be enjoyed hot in the taproom or hot to-go, on Friday afternoons and all day Saturday and Sunday.

“Mark and Peggy Schultz, owners of Turtle River Pasties, have generously shared their time, pasty wisdom and recipes with the Bemidji Brewing kitchen staff, and Bemidji Brewing is very excited to be able to offer a rotating selection of pasties,” the release said.

Additionally, throughout November and December -- on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. -- Bemidji Brewing will host local artisans in the taproom for an “Artist Market at Bemidji Brewing.”

“Our off-sale focus on those days will allow for artists to showcase their wares while allowing folks to avoid crowds and get some holiday shopping done,” the release said.

In coming weeks, Bemidji Brewing’s merchandise will also be available for purchase online. For more information visit www.bemidjibeer.com or Bemidji Brewing’s Facebook page.

If you go:

What: Bemidji Brewing

Where: 211 America Ave. NW

New taproom hours: