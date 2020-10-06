BEMIDJI -- Bemidji's newest grocery store is set to open next week. The Aldi store, located in the former Gander Outdoors building at 1313 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, will open to customers on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Oct. 28, the Aldi will also add curbside grocery pickups.

According to a release, the store is part of Aldi's expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. Aldi now has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, with 74 locations in Minnesota. In the northern area of the state, there are Aldi locations in Baxter, Grand Rapids, Virginia and Fergus Falls.

"We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Bemidji to their new neighborhood grocery store," said Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for Aldi. "We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable."

Built in 1982, the structure where Aldi will be located was once home to Johanneson's Food4Less. More recently, the building was a Gander Outdoors. In October 2019, Gander Outdoors' parent company Camping World announced the closure of the Bemidji location.

A few years earlier, the store was Gander Mountain, but in spring 2017, the St. Paul-based Gander Mountain Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Camping World then bought Gander Mountain and reopened the stores as Gander Outdoors.