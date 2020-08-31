BEMIDJI -- Three years after opening in a new building, MedExpress Urgent Care has permanently closed its Bemidji clinic.

As of Friday, Aug. 28, MedExpress clinics in Bemidji, Duluth and Rochester were closed.

Patients in Duluth and Rochester received emails last week explaining that their locations would be closing very soon. It is not known whether Bemidji patients received similar notifications.

A sign at the entrance of the Bemidji MedExpress building advised people who are experiencing an emergency to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department at Sanford Medical Center. It also explained how to schedule a virtual visit.

The Bemidji facility opened in 2017 at 2317 Bemidji Ave. N. A new building was constructed on land that once housed Bemidji Bowl.

Six MedExpress locations remain open in Minnesota. One is in Cloquet and the others are in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

MedExpress was founded in 2001 in West Virginia, expanding into the Midwest in recent years. It was purchased in 2015 by the Optum division of Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group.

Emails sent to Rochester patients read in part: "As your neighborhood medical center, we want to let you know about an important change taking place at our Rochester location. MedExpress has made the difficult decision to close this location. The center’s last day of caring for patients will be August 27, however you can still access our high-quality, affordable health care from the comfort of home with MedExpress Virtual Visits.:

