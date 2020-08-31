According to local energy providers, while residential energy usage statistics have been mixed, electricity sales to industry and commerce sectors have dropped. Beltrami Electric Cooperative, for example, has had a slight decline for residential customers and a larger one for those related to business.

"In the early days of COVID, we saw a dramatic drop in usage, but year to date it's only been a slight decline," said Sam Mason, director of member and energy services for Beltrami Electric. "If you looked at the numbers through the end of June, they'd be dramatically reduced. However, in July, energy usage was up about 7% from prior years, since it was a hot and muggy month. That was likely an energy driver, and on the commercial side, it could have been more of the businesses also opening back up."

Mason said nearly 80% of Beltrami Electric's customers are residential and to date, revenue is down 1.3% compared to 2019. For commercial and industrial customers, the sales are down 1.8%.

"With us being primarily residential, we haven't seen as dramatic of shifts," Mason said. "But, there are utilities that service primarily industrial clients that have shut down, and they've seen huge impacts in their sales. To the west of us, where we have utilities that are serving facilities like ethanol plants, they have seen dramatic declines."

At Otter Tail Power, Market Planning Manager Jason Grenier said the provider has experienced reduced electric sales to industrial and commercial customers, while residential numbers saw a boost. In quarter two, which runs from April through June, Otter Tail had a residential sales increase of 2% from the same period in 2019.

When looking at year to date numbers, Otter Tail has had an increase of nearly 3% for residential customers. Commercial numbers, meanwhile, were down 2.8% for the second quarter, but when including all of the data from the year, commercial electricity use has been up slightly from 2019.

"On the industrial side, that really dropped off, going down 18.7% in quarter two and 12.8% for the whole year so far," Grenier said. "These numbers are for all of our service territory, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, but we typically see the same patterns in all three states."

At the national level, numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows weekday electricity demand in the central area of the country was down 9-13% in March and April. Additionally, in April, the United States consumed the lowest amount of energy in a month since September 1989. Plus, April of 2020 was down 14% compared to April 2019, the largest year-over-year decrease since the data started to be compiled in 1973.

When looking at residential numbers only, electricity usage was up 8% in April compared to 2019. The commercial and industrial sectors, meanwhile, were down 11% and 9% that month respectively. When accounting for all U.S. electricity sales, there was a 4% drop compared to April 2019.