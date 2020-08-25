BEMIDJI -- After months of selling only popcorn instead of movie tickets, the Bemidji Theatre is now welcoming back moviegoers -- just at a slightly reduced capacity.

In mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached the state of Minnesota, all sorts of establishments -- including theaters -- were forced to close, including the cinema in Bemidji. However, while not screening movies, the theater was still selling takeout popcorn to customers.

"The popcorn sales were practically by demand," said Bemidji Theatre Manager Missy Hannem. "There were other companies doing it and near the end of April we started doing it too. We did well doing that, and it was fun to see all those customers again."

After a few months of selling popcorn and some deep cleaning, the multiplex was able to get back to doing what it was built for. On July 31, the Bemidji Theatre reopened with screenings on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"We were waiting for a new movie to release," Hannem said. "There was one week we were expecting to open a new movie on Friday, but they told me on the Monday before that it wasn't going to happen."

Because of many movies being delayed, the Bemidji Theatre opted to open with recent films and older movies. Showings included 1993's "Jurassic Park," Pixar's "Inside Out" from 2015, the "Star Wars" sequel "The Empire Strikes Back" and the first "Indiana Jones" feature "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"It was slow, I think a lot of people didn't know we were open at first, but it's built up every week thanks to word of mouth and Facebook," Hannem said. "I'm glad we only went four days being open, rather than seven. It was good for us to get our cleaning schedule up and make things safe for everybody."

Theaters across northern Minnesota reopened at various time periods since the initial closures in March. The Grand Theatre in Crookston, the Grand Rapids Cinema 8 and the Fosston Theater, for example, reopened in June. Along with Bemidji's cinema, the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter also opened around late-July and early-August period.

Last Friday, several theaters across the region reopened their doors, including the West Acres Cinema and Century Cinema in Fargo, as well as the Duluth 10 Cinema, all owned by Marcus Theatres. Premiere Theatres in Cloquet and the Washington Square 7 in Detroit also reopened Aug. 21.

Some theaters, such as Hermantown's Lake Cinema and International Falls' Cine 5 remain closed, though the latter is expected to reopen on Sept. 4. Breckenridge's Cinema 6 announced in June, though, that it would be permanently closing.

The late July and August openings for many of the region's theaters coincided with new films getting release dates.

"It's exciting, we're opening two new movies," Hannem told the Pioneer last week. "We've had all of our classic movies for $5 and our new films have regular ticket prices."

Those new movies were the book adaptation of "Words on Bathroom Walls" and the thriller "Unhinged" starring Academy Award winner Russell Crowe. The Bemidji Theatre will get another movie this coming weekend with "The New Mutants" of the "X-Men" series. Then, for the first week of September, the action film "Tenet" by Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan is expected to open.

Some movies won't come out at the Bemidji Theatre as originally scheduled, though. For example, the live action "Mulan," which was originally scheduled to open in March, had its opening delayed before it was pushed to a virtual release on Disney+.

When customers go to the Bemidji Theatre for films that are screening, Hannem said patrons are asked to allow two seats between each person. Based on state rules, the screening rooms can be at 25% capacity, meaning a 200-seat room can have 50 and a 50-seat room can hold 12.

For information on current showtimes, visit the Bemidji Theatre website.

The Bemidji Theatre is located along U.S. Highway 2 at 5284 Theater Lane NW.