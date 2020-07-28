BEMIDJI -- It wasn’t just another family fishing trip. Tom Welle knew his uncle Joe was angling for something else.

That was in the summer of 1985, when the Welle clan was trying to lure Tom into joining the family’s bank in Bemidji. The ploy worked, and last week Tom retired from First National Bank Bemidji after 35 years, including the last 30 as president.

Tom was managing Bremer Bank in International Falls when he got the call from his uncle Joe Welle. When he showed up to go fishing, his uncle Bob was there, too. Joe and Bob Welle, longtime bank executives, were nearing retirement. Tom’s cousins, Paul and Hugh, showed up with their fishing rods a little later. That’s when Tom knew it was a business trip.

“I knew they had an ulterior motive,” Tom said with a smile. “They wanted to retain it as a family and locally owned and operated community bank. I just happened to be a banker who they thought knew something, so when Bob wanted to retire they asked if I’d join the bank and take over Bob’s slot. So I did.”

Tom grew up in Roseville and graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul. His love of fishing and hunting brought him to Bemidji State University, and he began his banking career with Bremer after graduating from BSU.

First National Bank Bemidji traces its history back to 1897 when it was the Bank of Bemidji. The Welle family has been part of First National since 1945 when Nick and Rudy Welle acquired it. Joe and Bob were the next generation, followed by Tom, Paul and Hugh. Tom’s son Ryan and daughter Becky Bentfield, along with Hugh's son Christian are fourth-generation bank employees, and Becky’s son Carson Liapis is the fifth generation. The bank has been employee owned since 1985.

When Tom came to First National, four locally owned banks were located in the downtown corridor.

“You really kind of knew everybody,” Tom said. “I still to this day miss being downtown. Bemidji was a little unique for its size in that it had no corporate banks. We were rivals, but generally all of the people then -- the Welles, Les Harmon at First Federal, John Baer at Security and Bill Howe at Northern National -- they were all community-minded people. They were concerned for the welfare of Bemidji.”

Tom will stay on as chairman of the bank’s board of directors, so he will continue to connect with officers and employees, but he says he will miss working with his longtime customers.

“I love the business, but I most love helping customers and helping to see them succeed,” he said.

One of those customers is Andy Wells, president and CEO of Wells Technology, which started in 1985 and has worked with Tom for more than three decades.

“Tom was both a wise financial adviser and a friend,” Wells said. “He helped our business grow by providing equipment loans for our expansions. Tom’s concern for social enterprise and his generosity in helping others was a good model for businesses to follow in giving back. We learned from that, too, and so we started our own programs in helping organizations that relate to our type of business.”

Wells said he has been impressed with the culture Tom has helped create at First National.

“When we visit the bank we find that his methods, his dreams, his strategies are still there even though he himself isn’t,” Wells said. “I hope I can do that as Tom has for our business.”

Tom plans to keep on fishing and hunting in retirement. He and his wife, Paulette, also plan to spend time with their family, which includes 10 grandchildren. While Ryan and Becky are still in Bemidji, oldest son Scott and his family live in Tucson, Ariz.

“The banking business has been extremely good to me,” Tom said. ”You know, not everybody gets to be so darn lucky. To be able to do what you love, and where you love doing it.”