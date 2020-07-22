BEMIDJI -- A Stitch in Time started in a broom closet -- literally. Since its inception nearly two decades ago, the sewing machine and vacuum sales and repair business has moved locations four times. Throughout those moves, one thing has remained consistent -- owner Jay Stauffer’s commitment to run his business with integrity, and to transform his customers into friends.

Stauffer got his start in sewing machines and vacuum cleaners the way many do...reluctantly.

“It’s every young boy’s dream to fix sewing machines, right?” he said, laughing.

After working in construction, he needed a change. His parents recommended asking Knute and Lucy Naastad at the Vacuum and Service Center if they needed help with repairs. Turns out, they needed a sewing machine salesman instead.

Stauffer wasn’t interested in sales -- he thought of the practice as generally a bit slimy -- but his mind changed when he saw how his employer, Naastad, treated customers.

“An older gentleman came in and he said ‘I’m sick of cheap vacuum cleaners, I want a good one, I’m willing to spend up to $500,’” Stauffer said. “My boss started asking him questions, where he lived, how many people, and he started taking an interest in what his needs actually were, rather than what he could sell.”

After the customer answered, Naastad picked up a $100 vacuum cleaner, and said “I think this one is going to work really well for you.’’

“Knute took 15 minutes to sell him on why it was better to buy the cheaper one that would meet his needs, rather than the more expensive one,” Stauffer continued. “And when I heard that, all of a sudden there was something inside me (that said), I’ll learn to be a salesman underneath this.”

Stauffer has taken this sales-mentality to heart. He’s been in the business for more than 20 years now and has had some of his regular customers for nearly as long.

The store’s namesake -- the proverb, a stitch in time saves nine -- reflects the attitude Stauffer has toward machine repairs.

“If we know a little bit more, if we plan ahead, we save ourselves a lot more frustration in the future,” he said. “That was my whole thing with service work. I’d rather service a machine beforehand and catch a problem in the bud than have to charge them a whole lot more later.”

Currently, Stauffer said the business is about 80% sewing machines and 20% vacuum sales.

“Some of that has been because the vacuum market has changed,” Stauffer explained.“Everyone views a vacuum cleaner as a commodity now, you use it up for a year and a half and then you throw it away and go get a different one.”

This old fashioned notion of purchasing things meant to last and maintaining them is another niche A Stitch in Time fills. Stauffer knows he can’t compete with big-box stores and online retailers on price, so he’s found his calling in providing long-lasting and quality products.

In his 20+ years in the business, he knows customers have changed too. Instead of expecting him to be helpful and knowledgeable, he said many expect he will try to upsell them.

“(Now,) it’s almost like when they walk in the door they’re expecting that heavy-handed, sales push, almost like there’s going to be a battle between us, and I hate that,” he said. “Once they learn to know us, it’s like we don’t have customers any more, then we have friends.”

Another key aspect of the business -- and one of the reasons his customers keep coming back -- is the education component. Stauffer gives free classes and help to anyone who purchases a machine, for as long as they have it. Sometimes, for a lifetime.

“I don’t like just filling people with ideas, and then they have to try to figure out how to get there on their own,” he said. “I have customers who have been coming back 20 years, and I’m still showing them how to use features on their machines. I would say that 90% of our customers are back multiple times for that free help, and that’s what makes us tick.”