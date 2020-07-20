BEMIDJI -- For anyone who’s ever ridden a bus in Bemidji -- whether it be to a football game, wedding or church gathering -- chances are it was a Bemidji Bus Line bus.

The company has provided transportation to the people of Bemidji for nearly a century.

Owner Rob Wicklund, a third-generation bus operator, has been at the wheel of the business since 2007, though the company has been serving the area for far longer than that.

“Bemidji Bus Line can trace its history back to actually the 1920s, believe it or not,” Wicklund said. “It started as more of a local city transit kind of thing.”

The company’s buses now ferry people around the area and beyond in their familiar white and blue livery. They’ve recently unveiled a special new bus design that features plaid lettering to match the attire of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox, who are emblazoned on the side.

“There’s all kinds of things that we do as far as types of things in the community,” said Wicklund, noting the company provides buses for conventions, events like International Day at Concordia Language Villages and even forestry researchers.

“I’m tremendously proud of what we can do and being part of events that are important to people,” Wicklund continued.

Other than the drivers, perhaps nobody spends more time riding in Bemidji Bus Line buses than the town’s students. Bemidji High School uses the company’s fleet to transport students across the state for a variety of activities and sports.

“I remember during the 2020 graduation that they did over the radio (that) there were several students that listed that some of their best memories in high school were riding buses back from Vocalmotive and other athletic or activity trips,” Wicklund said. “I’m pretty proud of that because I think we’re part of important times for people and events that make memories. We may be a small part of it, but we’re a part of it.”

The company’s buses have ventured not only across Minnesota, but to places as far flung as San Diego, Orlando, Fla., New York and Washington, D.C.

Bemidji Bus Line is also a military approved bus carrier, a designation only 10% of companies nationally carry, which allows the company to transport military members.

Wicklund’s buses aren’t making as many trips this year. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the bus industry particularly hard.

“It’s affected our entire industry. Almost 100% closure,” he said. “We’ve had some trips now (in July), but prior to that we’ve had nothing since March 13. It was a complete shutdown, and that’s nationwide in our industry, too. It’s not just us.”

Bemidji Bus Line took part in an event called Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness back in May when the industry requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees to aid businesses. The company sent a bus to St. Paul to take part in a send-off for buses that were among hundreds that traveled to Washington, D.C.

“It was great to be part of that event,” Wicklund said. “Of course, it was a time commitment and there was a cost to it, but it was good to be part of it and try and bring awareness to it. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement yet on any of that, but we’re hopeful and hopefully things start opening up soon for us.”

A group of 40 employees keep the buses running smoothly, hopefully for another century.

“We have an excellent crew of drivers here and shop staff,” Wicklund said. “I rely on our team very much. We have a lot of good people, a lot of people that have been here for a long time. I appreciate their longevity of being here.”