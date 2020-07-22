BEMIDJI -- Bemidji is well known for a number of reasons, from lake life to Paul Bunyan and beyond. But, in the snowmobiling world, it’s known for Up North Sports.

“We just worked hard at it,” co-owner Mike Fogelson said. “More of that gear comes out of here than anywhere else right now. It’s a quiet, little operation. But it does pretty good.”

Up North Sports got its start in 1998 when Ric Bowman of Bemidji founded the company. Fogelson’s father, Steve, joined in to design a website -- a progressive move for the era.

“Back before anybody knew what buying stuff on the web was, my dad was building websites for people to sell online,” Fogelson said. “Some of the products didn’t have pictures. There were no tracking numbers for orders. We were right at the forefront of building websites … and then it grew really well.”

In 2005, the Fogelsons bought Up North Sports from Bowman. Mike owns a 50% share, while parents Steve and Wendi own the other 50%.

That early start online paved the way for an empire along the Mississippi. Mike estimates that Up North Sports is right near the top -- if not at the summit -- of the largest snowmobile clothing and apparel retailer in the United States.

Up North Sports ships nationwide, with New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan placing the most orders. The big-ticket items include apparel from brands like FXR, Castle X, 509 and Kilm, as well as ice fishing equipment from brands like Striker, Ice Armor, Clam and Ion.

“Clothing and apparel is really what we do,” Mike said. “Bemidji Sports Centre down the way does a great job of selling sleds, and there’s a lot of great sled dealers across the country. We sell the apparel. That’s where we come in.”

With most of the business coming through online sales, Up North Sports could operate from just about anywhere in the country. But choosing Bemidji was a no-brainer for the Fogelsons.

“The beauty of this business is that I love Bemidji,” Mike said. “I think it’s a perfect-sized town to raise a family, and I think it’s a perfect-sized town to live in. The cost of living is pretty good. There’s just everything you want here.

“For us, it would make a ton of sense to move to the most friendly place for a small business to run. But we love Bemidji. I coach here, I live here. I hope I never leave. I feel lucky that our business can run here.”

Without snow, things understandably slow down in the summertime for Up North Sports. Some of the staff is seasonal, but when the holiday season hits, Mike said up to 20 employees can fill up the warehouse as part of a team of 25-30 members.

“We want to make sure the principles of our company are really sound as far as how we treat each other, how we treat our customers, and then how we treat our partners,” he said. “Those are the principles my dad and mom have put into place, and we’re trying to continue that.

“And we really want to honor God with the way we run our business. We love making money, we love being profitable, we love growing, but we never want to do that at the cost of honoring God. Because he’s given us this.”