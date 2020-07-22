BEMIDJI -- It started with Steven Eastridge quilting when he was young, then he made bean bags for friends in college.

Now the 33-year-old has a full-grown business making custom boat covers, canopies and cushions along with a host of other commercial sewing projects. Up North Canvas Co. officially began on Aug. 1, 2017, and is celebrating its third anniversary this summer.

“I grew up with five brothers and sisters and I kind of put it aside when I came to BSU,” the Hutchinson, Minn., native said of his early quilting hobby.

Eastridge attended Bemidji State and received a degree in social work and began working for North Homes Children and Family Services after graduating in 2011. It was also around that time when he was asked to make custom bean bag boards for friends. When it came time to sew the bean bags, he stopped into L P Stitchery to see if he could have them done -- but instead he was set up to sew them himself on a machine that now sits in his shop, located on Jackpine Road Northwest.

“That was kind of the start of it,” Eastridge said. “For the first year or what not it was a lot of Bemidji Marine bringing repair work, just like patchwork for boat tarps and from then on I started doing a lot more.”

As his projects grew, he moved from working out of LP Stitchery to his own garage that’s connected to his home. Eastridge said he would do that for his first year of taking on projects, while saving money to build a shop.

“So I went to all these businesses in town and said ‘hey, here’s the deal -- I’m planning on taking this on full-time,’” Eastridge recalls.

So he went to Bemidji Marine, LePier Shoreline & Outdoors, Bemidji Sports Centre, Ray’s Marine and more to offer his services.

“I was kind of on a probation,” Eastridge said of his start. “They wanted to know how much I was going to charge and what the final product was going to be.”

Now, he’s in a shop built on his property in 2018 and booked out for seven or eight months. Eastridge has landed bigger clients, too, such as Bemidji Aviation. He has reupholstered seats for their airplanes that deliver packages to and from the Bemidji Regional Airport. He’ll also do a lot of snowmobile seats for Bemidji Sports Centre when the season arrives.

He can make portable fish house zippers and repair their vinyl windows. He’s done pop-up camper repairs, tractor seats, umbrellas, patio furniture and the list goes on.

“The thing that I specialize in the most is fabricating boat and pontoon covers,” Eastridge said. “Now it’s gotten to the point where I get people from Illinois. I get people from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa.”

The most important aspect, he said, is not taking shortcuts and using the best materials he can buy. For the future, Eastridge wants to be able to serve everyone. He’s having a shoe machine serviced now and it will add to his growing list of services offered.

“I’m really thankful for customers and when they’re satisfied with the work people talk and that’s what’s really helped to grow this business,” Eastridge said. “So to thank the members of this community for everything that I’ve done is huge.”

For more information of what Eastridge offers at Up North Canvas Co., visit www.upnorthcanvas.com.