SQUAW LAKE -- The hives managed by Bar Bell Bee Ranch are only in the state of Minnesota for a select number of months, but owners Ed and Eileen Menefee say that it's a year-long effort.

The family business in Squaw Lake, a community northeast of Bemidji, has been in operation since 1976 and from the time it was launched, it has provided honey to a variety of businesses throughout the state. The products from Bar Bell are available in more than 45 retailers and the company has partnerships with several breweries, bakeries and cooperatives.

While the honey products are sold in Minnesota, though, the process for production begins nearly 2,000 miles away in the Golden State.

In January, Eileen Menefee said their bees are in California, in an area south of San Francisco for almond pollination. They return to Minnesota in mid-April when they're shipped back.

"They come home and we maintain them," she said. "They get placed in May, and, depending on how many hives we have, we'll put 20 to 40 colonies on around 20 to 40 farm yards. They have to be in an area where there's enough food to make honey."

Most of these areas are around the Blackduck region and extend up toward Red Lake. The month of July happens to be the busiest for Bar Bell, too, as many plants are blooming.

Following the process, the next step for Bar Bell is extracting the honey, which usually lasts from August through September. Then, the month of October is where preparation for winter begins.

"We make sure the bees have enough feed and honey in there to be grouped, and in early November, they are shipped back to California," Eileen said. "Meanwhile, we're bottling and delivering."

According to Eileen, the main presence for Bar Bell has been Bemidji and Grand Rapids, which has continued through the years and changes in ownership. However, in the past decade, their footprint has grown.

The growth actually came from one of the challenges the business faces. Nearly eight years ago, the company had a bad year and lost nearly all of their bees.

"There have been years where we've had huge losses, of up to 50% to 60%," Eileen said. "It's a huge financial loss. The biggest battle we've had is with the varroamite. Another issue has been the neonicotinoids, which are used as a farm shield."

The year where the married owners lost nearly all of their bees, though, was around the same time they expanded their market. As part of the process to help raise money, Eileen said Bar Bell began doing festivals across the region. As a result, their product was introduced to new areas.

"We finally got on the shelf at Whole Foods in Duluth," she said. "Also, we were able to work with Natural Harvest Cooperative in Virginia. We've increased our market to where we sell it directly. We sell to a lot of breweries, including Summit. The State Fair has also been a big account for us, too. We sell through the Minnesota Honey Producers."

While some of their partnerships are more recent, there have been some longtime agreements for the business, too.

"One of the biggest is Third Street Bakery in Duluth, which also sells bakery goods to cooperatives in northern Minnesota," Eileen said. "Their bread and cookies have used our honey for 30 years."

On an annual basis, Eileen said the company produces about 70 to 90 barrels of honey per year, which equates to around 60,000 pounds. To do so, she said part of the process is making a good home for the bees.

"I think we're lucky with where we have our bees, we have such a huge mixture of crops and landscapes," Eileen said. "Normally, if they're happy, it's sunny and they're making honey, they're not aggressive at all."