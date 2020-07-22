BEMIDJI -- KC’s Best Wild Rice, have you heard of it? If not, you have probably eaten it somewhere in town if you have had wild rice in any dish.

Kent Bahr, owner of KC's Best, was working the evening and night shifts at the post office as a postal sortation clerk, not enjoying that he was away from his family so much. He remembered when he heard his sister telling her boys, “You’ll always do better at a job if you're doing something you like.”

One night as he was sorting mail, he wrote down two things that he liked doing. “The first thing was working with youth as a youth pastor at our church, the other was business, because I had my business degree from Bemidji State,” Bahr said.

Bahr said he came to the realization when doing fundraisers for the youth group and wanted to offer higher quality options to raise money.

“People would be out there buying wrapping paper that was worth a dollar but paying 10 bucks for it,” Bahr said. "I found out that we could sell wild rice and it did really well, a lot of people were interested."

The first place they began selling the wild rice was at the former Xen's Sporting Goods store in Bemidji. And from there, the rest was history, Kent said. Along with his wife Joy and their three kids: Jennifer, Melissa and Josh, he officially started selling in February of 1994 and is now in his 27th year of business.

From starting out in the basement of his house before moving to their garage, then building their first small warehouse in 2005 and now owning a big business, he has turned his dream into a reality.

Currently Kent, his wife Joy and son Josh are the only ones working at the warehouse, but they indirectly employ many others involved in the process such as farmers and harvesters.

The wild rice is harvested from areas such as the Leech Lake and White Earth Nations, and First Nations up in Canada.

He decided to call it KC’s Best to make it generic enough to leave room to branch out from wild rice and try new products. The initials came from his own first name and Clifford, which was his father's name and is also Kent's middle name.

"There are a few things that make us unique: first, we are local and second, is our motto that we've had from the very beginning, which is we are going to have the best product, at the best price, with the best service, and if I might also add, the best packaging." Bahr said with a smile.

Over the years they have done business with a lot of local restraints, bakeries, casinos and butcher shops in the Bemidji area. When Walmart opened, KC's Best was one of their first deals there. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they lost a big portion of revenue when the restraints started closing.

"For our future goals we are excited to be adding new products, strictly wild rice at this time and expanding markets to other states but also integrating more like, more Walmart distributions and Cub Foods." Bahr said.

"It has been a lot if work," Bahr said as he showed his map of all the places he has sold to in the U.S. “I really couldn’t do it without these two (Joy and Josh) or my God, we’ve been through it all together.”