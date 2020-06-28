This was no lemonade stand, however. Herron has delved into his interest of learning card tricks and magic tricks. He has a small collection of unique card decks and is hoping to earn some money to buy a few more. And for a small fee, he will entertain anyone interested in watching his sleight-of-hand.

On the corner of his yard he set up his booth and made signs and business cards to attract customers. Charging 25 cents per trick, he has had many eager viewers. In the few days since he set up his booth he has had over 25 people stop by and has made about $20. As much fun as it’s been for Weston to earn some cash, his favorite part is seeing the reactions to the tricks. His trusty old friend Sunny, an Avon Terrier, is by his side “assisting” him.

Gallery: Curb Side With Mr. Magic