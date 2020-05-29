BEMIDJI -- Do you know where your food comes from before it hits your plate? If you’re thinking of the grocery store, Bemidji chef Amber Lynne is on a mission to change that mindset.

Lynne’s new restaurant, Table for 7, has come to town and she’s serving up farm-to-table cuisine. Each ingredient on her menu has been sourced from local farms around Minnesota with the goal of transporting Bemidji back to its culinary roots and inspiring diners to get to know their farmers.

“I think that we've become very disconnected from our food,” Lynne said. “I appreciate farmers very much for what they do because they truly do feed us. I think knowing a farmer, knowing their practices and being able to thank them is important, because it can be a thankless job.”

But this isn't the first time Bemidji is getting a taste of Lynne’s homegrown recipes. Last summer, she collaborated with the Sanford Event Center to organize a series of five 100-seat pop-up restaurant events.

The concept: take what farmers have available and make delicious dishes for the community.

And after positive feedback, Lynne decided to move forward and launch a stationary restaurant, a dream she'd had tucked away since discovering a passion for cooking and eating locally.

But like many culinary ventures, Table for 7 started as a seedling of an idea that began with just a garden.

Although she had studied food service and nutrition at the University of Minnesota, Lynne said her food passion really began upon buying her great aunt’s farm.

“There was an existing garden that was very large, and I couldn't bring myself to turn it into a lawn. So, I decided to plant things in it, and I continued to work on it year after year and it just expanded,” Lynne said. “I would go out and find what was out there for the day and then create dinner. It was really exciting to grow and discover a variety of things, so then cooking from the garden became really, really exciting, too.”

Over time, Lynne’s farm, The Red Barn Family Farm, also expanded, now supplying up to 10 families with CSA products each week. It also contributes a select amount of organic chicken and beef, which is sold directly to customers.

As a farmer herself, Lynne has cultivated relationships with area farmers for over 10 years, allowing her access to nearly all that Minnesota has to offer one’s palate. And while Table for 7 is her creative showcase of the state’s edible resources, she said it’s also an opportunity to grow the local farming community.

“I want other young farmers to be able to grow their businesses and to have another outlet for their produce,” Lynne said. “Farmers, we just have this disease. We farm a certain amount of food no matter what. And it's kind of nice to have a different outlet, because I know other young farmers who want to grow their businesses but don't know if selling at the farmers' market is enough.”

In planning her menu for the opening of Table for 7 -- a soft open happened last weekend -- Lynne said a part of the process has been conveying the eatery’s unique concept to her suppliers.

“We're a little bit different in that I don't want to order from farmers what I want. I want them to tell me what they have available,” Lynne said. “It was a little bit different for the farmers to get that concept, because they're used to chefs coming to them and saying, ‘I want X amount of this and that.’”

So as a result of relying on seasonal -- and even weekly -- availability, Lynne said her menu will be smaller and likely to change more often than the average diner is used to. Nevertheless, Lynne believes a dynamic menu will allow folks to experiment with new dishes.

“It's fun to change things up and to create different things -- it’s more artistic,” Lynne said. “One of my personal missions is to make people like what they think they don't. I want to remind people to be bold and brave and give new things a try.”

Yet, with a pandemic at large -- which has resulted in restaurant shutdowns and a switch to take-out only options -- Lynne admitted it’s a precarious time to open Table for 7. In March, she signed a lease to occupy the space that was formerly Slurp Ramen in downtown Bemidji.

After feeling “blindsided” by the tumultuous state of the world, the mother of five considered backing out of her venture, but said it was ultimately her children who inspired her to persevere -- after all, the restaurant’s name pays homage to her family of seven.

“We've built up so much momentum and so many supporters. I think that people are just really wanting it. And I couldn't see my dream shrink as well as the people that I had planned on hiring,” Lynne said. “We're excited to get in the kitchen and do this. We’re biting the bullet and continuing to push forward.”

And although it wasn’t the grand opening she had hoped for last weekend, Lynne said she and her staff are adjusting to necessary changes -- from finding aesthetic ways to plate take-out, to figuring out innovative techniques to grow as a business. For example, the restaurant recently debuted its own coffee line, and summery fruit drinks have been added to the menu.

Lynne said she’s looking to take on the challenge of expanding Bemidji’s food scene through educating people on the ways to transform food with a touch of artistry and ingenuity.

She hopes Table for 7 will act as a guiding culinary light for the community, attracting individuals who are interested in learning about local food and the ways to prepare it.

“I love teaching people about how easy and simple food can be. Take our menu, it's really not that difficult. It's very creative, but it's not hard,” Lynne said. “Food doesn't have to be hard to be really good. And when you've got local ingredients, it just kicks it up that notch and brings it home.”

To donate to Amber Lynne's culinary mission, visit her GoFundMe. To order from Table for 7, visit its website or call (218) 444-2586