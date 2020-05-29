BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Pioneer has moved into its new office space in the McKenzie Place complex, and Publisher Todd Keute says the 3,200-square-foot layout fosters collaboration among the 18 employees.

“We’re excited to be here,” Keute said on Wednesday. “Today is the first day everyone has been back. We were able to put together a way that we can really collaborate, and bring the news and content people want in a really efficient manner. That was our goal, and this space has really done that.”

Keute said the Pioneer is planning to hold a public open house later this year.

For many years since its inception in 1896, the Pioneer was located in downtown Bemidji. It later moved to the current Eagles Club building, then next door to its most recent location. That building, at 1320 Neilson Ave. SE, was sold in January to the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

“We kind of knew what square-footage we were looking for,” Keute said. “So we worked with McKenzie Place and they were able to get us the space that we needed. The challenge was to lay out an efficient operation, knowing that our operation has been changing over the last five years, staffing-wise as well as our publications and our digital presence. We knew that we needed space for our newsroom, advertising and bookkeeping staff. It’s our core of what we do best.”

He said feedback from employees on the new location has been positive.

“It’s always nice to be in a new building with new carpeting, new paint and updated technology,” Keute said. “But I think also they recognize what we tried to accomplish here in working more as a team. We had undergrown the space at the old Pioneer. We were really spread out, and here it’s much more collaborative. That’s what people really recognize. The location is great, parking is good, and it’s nice to be by the lake, kind of our signature of Bemidji.”

The Pioneer’s address is 802 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, Suite 19.