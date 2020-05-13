The Bemidji Pioneer's front office will continue to be closed to walk-in traffic as we prepare our office and establish procedures to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. We will be open in our new location at 802 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, Suite 19, soon.

Memberships can be mailed to P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56619 or paid by credit card by calling (218) 333-9200.

We appreciate all of our subscribers and we ensure that our commitment to local journalism will not be compromised during a time when access to information is more important than ever.