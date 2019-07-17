Part-time workers at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks are getting paid emergency compensation to help them recover money they would have earned by working early spring events.

Management at The Ralph came up with the idea, called the emergency compensation program in late April. It uses employee data from January and February to give an average of hours worked, and about 450 part-time workers are paid a portion of those hours. Employees got their first payment last week, and the program concludes at the end of May.

Jody Hodgson, general manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena, said part-time employees, who spend their evenings and weekends working at The Ralph, needed assistance and deserved recognition for their contributions. The compensation program is one way to do that.

“They go to bat for us time after time, so we thought, in this situation, it was important for us to go to bat for them,” Hodgson said.

A typical hockey game at The Ralph sees about 300 part-time workers. They work as parking lot attendants, ticket-takers, ushers and custodians “and everything in between,” said Hodgson, noting that most of those workers have other jobs.

The program isn’t meant to replace an entire paycheck, but to provide some relief to employees who would have worked before the pandemic caused events to be canceled. The money comes from the event center’s reserve fund -- money set aside from profits earned before the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know the compensation we're providing to people isn't going to pay their mortgage, and it's not going to allow them to go on an exotic vacation or anything like that,” Hodgson said. “We do think that it helps pay them for a portion of the hours that they've missed, because of the virus situation.”

Like venues large and small, The Ralph saw numerous cancellations, such as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament, a best-of-three series that was scheduled for March 13-15. Pop entertainer Jojo Siwa, originally scheduled for April 10, is among the events that have been postponed.

Though Hodgson said he is optimistic the situation will return to normal at The Ralph when the virus abates, those cancellations add up. He didn’t have an exact figure, but estimated The Ralph has missed out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in net profit. The venue is relying on its reserve funds to get through the pandemic.

Full-time employees are still on the payroll at The Ralph. After taking time to assess the situation, the decision was made to provide financial help to those who work part time.

“We think it's the right thing to do for our employees,” Hodgson said.