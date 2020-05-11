BEMIDJI -- Greater Bemidji announced on Monday that thanks to an anonymous donor, they now have funds to help support hometown Bemidji businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group recently received an anonymous gift of $500,000, and Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, had the opportunity of working with the donors on how they wanted the donation to be distributed.

“I’ve been working with them for about a week now, so it wasn’t a out of the blue check in the mail,” Hengel said. “It’s been a conversation that has been going on for a little while and they wanted to make sure that it was targeted in a way that impacted the businesses that needed it most.”

The funds will be placed in a "Hometown Business Relief Fund" and will provide up to $20,000 for eligible businesses.

“The fund is only accepting applications for a week and that is intentional," Hengel said. "The intent is to get the funds out to businesses not in a month, not in six weeks and not in eight weeks but rather right away. We are hoping next week to mid-next week, we will be able to get some checks out.”

Hengel explained that he's been hearing from many businesses around town how hard the shutdown affected them.

“As tired as we are from working so hard on everything we do, I hear stories from small businesses that are currently in a tougher position than I am, just being tired.” Hengel continued. “So we are going to do everything we can to help every business we can.”

Businesses who are eligible to apply must meet one of the following criteria:

Be a for-profit corporation, partnership, LLC, or sole proprietor that can demonstrate their business was directly and adversely affected by COVID-19 economic impact. The impact must be equivalent to at least a 50% reduction in sales.

Businesses must be locally-owned (owner must live within the Bemidji School District).

Businesses must be operating within the Bemidji School District, and have a storefront or other physical location outside a home office.

Owners who have 20% or more interest in multiple businesses are only eligible for one loan.

The fund will give priority to businesses forced to shut down normal operations due to Governor Walz’s executive orders, including but not limited to: Sit-down restaurants, bars and pubs, salons and spas, fitness centers, small retail business and tourist-related small businesses.

“The application process is simple and is only a couple of pages long," Hengel said. "It won't take people a long time to fill out, so they shouldn't hesitate to apply."