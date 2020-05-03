BEMIDJI -- The beer is still flowing at Bemidji Brewing, thanks to strong community support and a pivoting business plan. Still, the popular brewery has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, and the taproom won’t be buzzing again for some time.

“We can only make decisions based on the information that we have,” said head brewer Tom Hill, who owns the business with his wife, Megan, and Bud and Tina Kaney. “We don’t want to make too many projections and assumptions about what may or may not happen with the economy or with buying habits or mandates. So it’s been like rapid-fire decisions as we get more information.”

While in-person tap beer sales have dried up and the kitchen is closed, Bemidji Brewing has been selling howler and growler bottles on location and six-pack cans in local and regional liquor stores. Shortly after the shutdown, Hill said the brewery worked with off-sale stores to reduce the price of six-packs during the pandemic.

“Initially we thought it was going to be not such a big impact,” Hill said, “because we have multiple streams of revenue. The way that our brewery is set up, we have cans, and we can do the off-sale howlers and growlers in the taproom still. Of course that eliminates draft beer from our option, which is about 70% of our sales. But we’re fortunate that at least we have some options. We haven’t been hit as hard as say a restaurant that might only have a single option for getting people in the door.”

That doesn’t mean the brewery, which employs about 20 full- and part-time workers, was immune to changes.

“It became apparent pretty quick that we needed to really back down our staff,” Hill said. “So unfortunately we did do a round of layoffs with our full-time staff and through the paycheck protection program. But we don’t want to end up sitting on product that has an expiration date. We’ve been able to bring some of our staff back. It’s been this kind of ebb and flow that’s like ‘we’re going to be OK’ and then it’s like ‘whoa, this is definitely going to be a major slowdown.’”

Hill has been encouraged by the number of howler and growler sales in the taproom.

“We’ve seen awesome support from people,” he said. “The community has been willing to come out and work with us as we alter how we do pre-filled and online orders. So it has been a positive thing and absolutely worth it to go down that road. We’re grateful that it’s a revenue stream for us now and we’re able to at least have some interaction, even at a distance, with our customers and be able to see some regulars.”

According to a recent Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild survey of its 150 members, half of Minnesota’s breweries say they’re on track to close within six months.

“I know pretty much every taproom in Minnesota is feeling a major hit just because it’s a fraction of what taprooms are used to,” Hill said.

But he is optimistic about Bemidji Brewing’s ability to rebound. Last week in the first round of a Gifts of Hope program hosted by the Bemidji Alliance, all of the $40 certificates for the brewery were snatched up in the first hour.

As spring turns toward summer, it’s time for Bemidji Brewing to crack open its popular Summer India Pale Ale, and even a pandemic couldn’t shut that down.

“It was on the docket for a while,” Hill said. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to package our beer in different formats. So we are moving to do more varieties in cans. We were able to pivot, and you’ll be seeing more varieties in liquor stores in the coming month here.”

Meanwhile, it’s a waiting game as the owners face their biggest challenge since opening the brewery in 2011.

“From the business perspective the sooner we can get back to our normal operations the better,” Hill said. “We’d love to have our staff back and the taproom open as normal and kick up production, but at the same time we know that has implications as well for the community health.”