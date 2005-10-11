BEMIDJI -- Construction on the Aldi grocery store, which will be located at 1313 Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest, continued this week in Bemidji.

According to their November application documents, Aldi plans to divide the former Gander Outdoors building into two store fronts, as it only needs 22,000 square feet, leaving 14,700 square feet for additional tenants. The documents said completion is expected by the end of the year.

Construction also revealed a sign for the Johanneson's Food4Less, which was built in 1982.