Parents or musicians can order on the NLFX website and choose local pickup. Orders will be available at the Lueken’s South service counter after 5 p.m. that same day.

"Many parents of students have expressed difficulty finding these items online, some don’t even know exactly what to look for, and we are standing by to offer them expert concierge assistance in finding what they need," said Ben Stowe, founder of NLFX. "Many other online sources are not even shipping. Of course, the value of keeping the money local can’t be overstated either."

NLFX Professional is developing a simplified mini website to make finding these items easier. The mini-site link is www.nlfxpro.com/music. Help is also available via e-mail at showroom@nlfxpro.com.