BEMIDJI -- Jerry Sathre sold his last auto part on Wednesday after 46 years in the business. He was helping NAPA Auto Parts customers and joking with co-workers to the very end.

“We’ve been trying to get him not to retire for years,” said store owner Brandon Freihammer. “Jerry has been our go-to guy. He’s the guy who could always solve a problem that I couldn’t solve.”

Sathre, 69, grew up in Bemidji. After graduating from BHS in 1969, he studied auto repair at what is now Northwest Technical College, then spent the first 16 years of his career at Bemidji Auto Parts in downtown Bemidji. He worked in auto parts in Brainerd for just over 23 years before returning to his hometown to work for NAPA the last six years.

“When I started out, there were certain garages that I was working with,” Sathre said. “Later on I started working with their children. Now I’m working with their grandchildren. After 46 years I’m on the third generation.”

People from each of those generations have benefited from Sathre’s knowledge and demeanor.

“He immediately earns the respect and the confidence of our customers,” Freihammer said. “Customers just like to talk to him and be with him.”

Sathre said that feeling goes both ways.

“The thing I’ll miss the most is the interaction with the people who come in, and the people I talk to on the phones, and the interaction between me and my fellow workers,” he said. “I’m so used to being at the counter and interacting with all of these people.”

The business has changed dramatically during Sathre’s career.

“When I started, cars had ignition points, they had distributors, they had carburetors,” he said. “It was stuff that guys could work on. Everything is electronic now. There are more parts, more expensive parts. There’s so little guys can do themselves. They need mechanics with high-priced scan tools that can diagnose all of these computers.”

Jerry does plan to tinker with his own vehicles in retirement. He said he and his wife, Darla, are anxious to enjoy camping once parks are open again.